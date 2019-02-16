Heather Nauert, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks to reporters on a flight from Panama to Mexico in October. (Brendan Smialowski/Reuters)

President Trump’s pick to be the next United Nations ambassador withdrew from consideration Saturday, the State Department said.

The department’s spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, had been tapped to succeed Nikki Haley at the United Nations, but her name was never formally sent to the Senate for confirmation.

“Today Heather Nauert withdrew herself from consideration for the nomination of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. The President will make an announcement with respect to a nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations soon,” deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.

Nauert, a former Fox News journalist, served as State Department spokes­­­woman during the tenure of Rex Tillerson, who was forced out last year, and for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Nauert said in the release.

“However, the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration,” she said, an apparent reference to the lag in submitting her formal nomination and opposition by some senators to her nomination.

“Serving in the Administration for the past two years has been one of the highest honors of my life and I will always be grateful to the President, the Secretary, and my colleagues at the State Department for their support,” Nauert said.

Her husband and children had remained in New York while she served in Washington. It is unclear if she will return as spokeswoman.

In the same statement, Pompeo praised Nauert for “unequalled excellence.”

“Her personal decision today to withdraw her name from consideration to become the nominee for United States Ambassador to the United Nations is a decision for which I have great respect,” he said.