Here’s what lawmakers and others are saying about the Mueller report

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian election interference is over. Republicans and Democrats react to Mueller’s findings.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway Conway tweeted: “Today you won the 2016 election all over again. And got a gift for the 2020 election. They’ll never get you because they’ll never “get” you. #MuellerReport#NoCollusion#NoObstruction#Went2MichiganNotMoscow Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post