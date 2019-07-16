Here’s what lawmakers are saying after President Trump told 4 congresswomen to ‘go back’ to their countries

All four lawmakers targeted by Trump have called for his impeachment.

The four Democrats — Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) — responded with a joint news conference on July 15 in which they sought to contrast their efforts on issues such as health care and immigration with the president’s actions.



“This is the agenda of white nationalists,” Omar, left, said. “This is his plan to pit us against one another.” Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images