While it is unclear where Cain contracted the disease, he was among several thousand people who attended a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa on June 20, most of whom did not wear masks. Cain, who co-chaired Black Voices for Trump, was pictured maskless and not socially distancing at the event.

AD

Cain is one of the most prominent Americans to have died of the virus, which has now claimed more than 150,000 lives in the United States. Word of his death comes amid a heightened focus on how seriously Republicans have taken advice from medical experts.

AD

On Wednesday, Rep. Louie Goh­mert (R-Tex.), who had been seen walking the halls of the U.S. Capitol without a mask and not socially distancing, announced that he had tested positive shortly before a planned Air Force One flight with President Trump.

Tributes to Cain’s business accomplishments and political endeavors poured in from leading Republicans after the announcement of his death.

“Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a tweet. “Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith.”

AD

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Cain “led an accomplished life — business titan, cancer survivor, and Republican presidential candidate.”

AD

“He will always be remembered for his love of country,” McCarthy added in a tweet.

Cain, 74, was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa. He was pictured not wearing a mask at the event, and before being hospitalized, he advertised in a tweet that masks would not be required at an Independence Day celebration that Trump staged at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

“PEOPLE ARE FED UP!” Cain wrote.

An update posted on Cain’s Twitter feed three weeks ago said he was “still in an Atlanta-area hospital, where doctors are trying to make sure his oxygen levels are right.”

AD

“This is a tough virus, but we serve a tougher God. Herman wants to get back in action soon, so please continue praying,” the tweet said.

During his bid for the 2012 Republican nomination, ultimately won by Mitt Romney, Cain became known for his simplified tax plan, known as Nine-Nine-Nine, and for complaints that he sexually harassed women.

AD

The Nine-Nine-Nine tax plan would have dramatically reworked the tax system. It would have set tax rates at 9 percent for income tax, sales tax and corporate tax.

Trump met with Cain last January about joining the Federal Reserve board. Asked for comment at the time on whether he was being considered for the post in an interview, Cain made a play on his famous tax proposal and said, “None-None-None.”

AD

Cain confirmed, though, that he was at the White House: “It’s hard to miss a six-foot Black man in a black hat walking out of the White House,” he said with a laugh. He later withdrew himself from consideration, citing “how big a pay cut this would be.”

Cain served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, but those posts are often given to business executives and community leaders who serve to inform top Fed officials about what they are seeing in the labor market and the economy more broadly.

AD

Cain withdrew from consideration for the central bank position after some lawmakers, economists and Wall Street investors questioned his qualifications for the post, and noted the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct that derailed his 2012 presidential campaign. One of the accusers said she would testify at his confirmation hearing if given the chance.

Some lawmakers also had concerns that the nomination of a close political ally of the president, who has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Trump and lashed out at his critics, would threaten the bank’s independence.