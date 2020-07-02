“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” the statement says.

While it is unclear where Cain contracted the disease or how long he had it, Cain was among the several thousand attendees at Trump’s Tulsa rally, most of whom did not wear masks.

Cain, who Trump considered as his nominee for Federal Reserve chairman, wrote an op-ed about his experience in Tulsa. He described the rally as “electric” and derided media reports that characterized the rally as a bust. The Trump campaign was forced last-minute to shut down an outside overflow viewing party for lack of attendance. The campaign had boasted of 1 million ticket requests, but only a little more than 6,000 people partly filled the arena that can hold 19,000.

“The atmosphere was electric, and the president’s words were inspiring,” Cain wrote in the Western Journal. “He presented a vision for uniting the country, overcoming the remaining effects of the pandemic and reinvigorating an economy he had going strong before the coronavirus showed up.”

The coronavirus that ravaged the nation in the spring and forced almost all business and activity to a halt has flared again recently in states across the country.

