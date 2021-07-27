Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), a committee member who condemned Trump immediately after the attack and who later voted to impeach him for what happened that day, has never shrunk from this kind of investigation. Her goal, as she stated Tuesday, is for the committee to try to account for “what happened every minute of that day in the White House — every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack.” Among those in contact with Trump that day was McCarthy, reportedly pleading to an indifferent president to try to call off the rioters. He has never told his story.