Little progress was made at the first meeting, which took place after the two countries’ leaders revived the channel of communication at their Geneva summit.
A senior State Department official has said Thursday’s agenda included traditional nuclear arms control, the use of space and artificial intelligence, and cyber matters. However, the cyber discussion was focused on strategic issues and nuclear weapons -- and not ransomware or hacking, the official said.
There was no immediate readout about whether any progress was made in the talks.