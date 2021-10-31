- The summit arrived at compromise wording for when G-20 nations need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. That means producing emissions at a level where they can be removed from the atmosphere by oceans, forests and abatement measures. The Group of Seven rich democracies have set 2050 as the latest date, but leaders of the larger G-20 forum settled on “by or around mid-century.” China, Saudi Arabia and Russia have set 2060 as their goal for reaching carbon neutrality.