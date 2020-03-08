“I will support the nominee of the Democratic Party,” Clinton said when asked whether she would campaign for Sanders. Pressed again, she suggested that the decision is up to Sanders.

“I don’t know if he would ask me to campaign for him, Fareed, because I have no idea what he is thinking about for a general election campaign,” Clinton said. “As I’ve said many times, I do not think he’s our strongest nominee against Donald Trump.”

Clinton and Sanders fought a bitter race for the Democratic presidential nomination four years ago, and the rift between both candidates — and their supporters — was front and center in the final months of the campaign.

Sanders waited more than a month to endorse Clinton after losing the nomination to her, and even then, his reluctance to fully embrace her candidacy was evident on the campaign trail that fall.

By contrast, Clinton and Biden worked together in the Obama administration; the then-vice president endorsed Clinton for president in June 2016, more than a month before Sanders did, although Biden also had praise for some of Sanders’s policy positions.

In the CNN interview that aired Sunday, Clinton nodded to the 2016 tensions between her campaign and Sanders’s and said she hopes the same dynamic doesn’t play out between the Sanders and Biden camps this time around should Biden win the nomination.

Sanders’s “failure and the behavior of a lot of his top aides, and certainly many of his supporters — up to the convention, at the convention, and even up to Election Day — was not helpful,” Clinton said. “I had thought we would unify. That’s what we’d always done before, and that’s what I expected. I certainly tried to do that when I ran against Barack Obama and worked very hard for him.”

Clinton also said that Biden showed with his strong Super Tuesday performance that he is “building the kind of coalition that I had, basically,” although she stopped short of endorsing him.

“You looked at those numbers — people are turning out, and they’re turning out to try to pick the person they think would be the best president, but also the person as our nominee who would most likely be able to beat Trump,” she said. “And clearly, the Trump campaign and Trump himself know who they don’t want to run against and know who they do want to run against.”

Asked whether she believes the eventual Democratic nominee should choose a woman as his running mate, Clinton said that decision is up to the nominee. She noted that she would personally “love to have a woman on the ticket, finally, again,” but that the ability of a potential vice presidential candidate to help the Democratic ticket win the electoral college also should be a consideration.