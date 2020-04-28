The announcement continues a three-week rollout of endorsements for Biden, through video testimonials, that began with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and continued Monday with the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Clinton is the third recent presidential nominee, following former vice president Al Gore and former president Barack Obama, to pledge support for Biden’s campaign. Party leaders are putting a high priority on a united front, since many believe a bitter divide between supporters of Clinton and Sanders contributed to their loss to Donald Trump in 2016.
The 2020 Democratic primary at one point included two-dozen candidates, and some Democrats feared a protracted and divisive primary campaign. Instead, the party has rallied around Biden with notable speed.
Like other party leaders, Clinton withheld her endorsement when the presidential primary was competitive, though she broke from her peers by openly criticizing Sanders and declining to say that she would support him if he became the nominee.
“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician,” Clinton said of Sanders in a documentary released in January.
When asked that same month by the Hollywood Reporter if she would support Sanders were he to win the nomination, she replied, “I’m not going to go there yet.”
The Trump campaign reacted quickly to the news, aiming once again to highlight and foment divisions within the Democratic Party. While Sanders has thrown his support to Biden, some of his supporters remain skeptical of the former vice president.
“There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together,” Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a statement. “Both of them carry the baggage of decades in the Washington swamp and both of them schemed to keep the Democrat nomination from Bernie Sanders.”