Maryland voters approved sports betting in a ballot question in November, and a bill signed by Hogan includes provisions for how sports betting will be implemented in the state. The law will allow sports wagering at casinos, the stadiums where the state’s three professional sports teams play and horse racing tracks. The state also is allowing 30 licenses for businesses that want to offer sports betting and up to 60 more licenses for online betting. Sports wagering could begin as soon as this fall.