Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday morning, the department announced.

In a statement, department spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said Mayorkas tested positive after taking a test as part of “routine pre-travel protocols.”

“Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway,” Espinosa said.

Mayorkas had planned to travel to Colombia.