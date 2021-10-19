Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. (Jose Mendez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)By Felicia SonmezToday at 3:21 p.m. EDTBy Felicia SonmezToday at 3:21 p.m. EDTShare this storyHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday morning, the department announced.In a statement, department spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said Mayorkas tested positive after taking a test as part of “routine pre-travel protocols.”“Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway,” Espinosa said.Mayorkas had planned to travel to Colombia. Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...