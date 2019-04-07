

President Donald J. Trump, flanked by Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, speaks during a meeting with conservative leaders about his immigration proposals in January. Nielsen left the administration on Sunday amid what administration officials have called a crisis on the southern border. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump announced Sunday that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was leaving the administration, marking the exit of a second top immigration official in a matter of days as the White House continues to grapple with an influx of migrants on the southern border.

Replacing her on an acting basis will be Kevin McAleenan, who currently serves as the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, Trump said Sunday. The announcement on Twitter came shortly after Trump and Nielsen met at the White House, according to two senior administration officials.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service,” Trump tweeted Sunday evening. “I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!”

The meeting between Trump and Nielsen was not disclosed on the president’s public schedule that was distributed by the White House, and it came three days after the White House abruptly yanked the nomination of Ronald Vitiello, who had been picked as Trump’s director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The president later signaled that he wants the nation to go “in a tougher direction” on immigration enforcement.

It was not immediately clear whether Nielsen resigned or if Trump fired her. One senior administration official said Nielsen “did not go to the White House with the intention of resigning.”

The housecleaning blindsided Democrats, who have intensified their criticism of Nielsen and her deputies, particularly after she and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to prosecute all adults for the crime of crossing the border illegally, even though it meant separating parents from their children.

“It’s a leadership crisis,” said a senior Senate Democratic aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “All his policies are failing.”

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports stricter immigration enforcement, said Nielsen has been on shaky ground for some time.

“She’s just not in tune with the president’s agenda,” he said. “She saved her job some months back with all of her tough talk about the border, but she hasn’t been able to deliver and my sense is Trump said: ‘You’re fired.’”

By installing McAleenan, a career U.S. Customs and Border Protection official who was confirmed as commissioner in 2017 by a wide margin, the White House has put the country’s top border security official at the head of the Department of Homeland Security.

McAleenan is generally well-liked by leaders in both parties and is viewed as a neutral, technocratic law enforcement official, rather than an immigration hawk. He has traveled to the border frequently in recent months to draw attention to the growing strains on U.S. agents and infrastructure, while also speaking directly with asylum-seeking families from Central America about their reasons for leaving their homelands.



Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen waits for President Trump to disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Naval Air Facility El Centro in El Centro, Calif., on Friday, where he discussed border issues. Nielsen was out of her job just two days later. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles native with a law degree from the University of Chicago, he is an expert in trade and regulatory affairs. McAleenan has never worked as a Border Patrol agent, but he rose to the upper ranks of U.S. Customs and Border Protection during the Obama presidency, and he received a 2015 Presidential Rank Award, the country’s highest civil service prize.

McAleenan late last month was blunt about the situation on the border, saying that the U.S. immigration enforcement system along the nation’s southern boundary was at “the breaking point,” straining almost every aspect of U.S. operations on the border. Speaking in El Paso, McAleenan noted that crossings have been overwhelmed with hundreds of migrants seeking asylum daily, that Border Patrol stations have no room for detainees and that the immigration courts are backed up with hundreds of thousands of cases.

“That breaking point has arrived this week,” McAleenan said on March 27, standing in front of a border fence, a day after the agency detained more than 4,100 migrants, the highest one-day total at the border in more than a decade. “CBP is facing an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis all along our southwest border, and nowhere has that crisis manifested more acutely than here in El Paso.”

During the past week, Trump has grappled with a response to the surge of migrants at the border, most notably by threatening to close off the U.S.-Mexico border but backing off within days after pleas from business leaders and Republican lawmakers who warned that a border closure could be devastating to the economy.

Trump toured the border in Calexico, Calif., on Friday and spoke at a roundtable with border and immigration officials to make a case to the public and to Congress for tougher enforcement policies. Nielsen joined him on that trip and appeared at the roundtable.

The number of apprehensions at the southern border soared in March, to nearly 100,000 arrests compared to 58,000 in January, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Much of the surge is attributable to Central American families who are seeking asylum in the United States.