The tightened measures come as the city grapples with a new wave of the coronavirus driven by the omicron variant. Over 600 local cases were reported on Tuesday.
“I appeal to the public to join us in the fight against the virus,” Lam said at a news conference. “Please try to avoid going out as far as possible.”
Hong Kong has aligned itself with China’s “zero-COVID” policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks, as many other countries shift their approach to living with the virus.
Authorities impose lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have banned public dining after 6 p.m.
Lam said that approach will remain in effect until vaccination rates rise.
“We will continue to adhere to the current strategy of trying to contain the spread of the virus, or what we call maintaining this dynamic zero regime,” Lam said.
“But when vaccination rates increase, when omicron disappears and other things happen, then of course we will continue to revisit our strategy. But nothing will change our commitment to safeguard the life and the safety of the people of Hong Kong.”
Lam also announced that the government will introduce a sixth round of subsidies totaling 26 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.3 billion) for businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.
Those suffering from temporary unemployment as a result of the pandemic will receive a one-time payment of $1,300, while front-line workers such as cleaners, security guards and airport cargo staff will receive about $250 a month for five months.