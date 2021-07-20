Later in the courtroom, she listened as the judge heard arguments in two defense motions seeking to dismiss the case. Judge William Domingo denied both motions. One motion argued that it’s illegal to pursue charges via a preliminary hearing after a grand jury refused to indict the officers. The other motion said it was highly unusual for a prosecutor to sign the declaration in the complaint, which is usually done by a detective or arresting officer who would could be called as a witness to testify in court.