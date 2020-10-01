Hicks traveled with the president to Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday, to Cleveland for the first presidential debate and to Minnesota for another campaign rally.
She was photographed without a mask at the Pennsylvania rally clapping to the Village People’s YMCA with other Trump aides and in Cleveland on the tarmac deplaning Air Force One.
Trump, who doesn’t wear a mask or promote social distancing, is often seen in close proximity with his entourage who also do not follow public health experts’ precautions.
“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman. “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”