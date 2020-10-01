Hope Hicks, a close adviser to President Trump who traveled with him several times this week aboard Air Force One, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a senior administration official confirmed Thursday.

Hicks, 31, served as Trump’s 2016 campaign spokeswoman from the beginning of his candidacy and then White House communications director before leaving in March 2018 for a job at Fox News. She returned to the White House in February in the role of counselor to the president.

Hicks traveled with the president to Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday, to Cleveland for the first presidential debate and to Minnesota for another campaign rally.

She was photographed without a mask at the Pennsylvania rally clapping to the Village People’s YMCA with other Trump aides and in Cleveland on the tarmac deplaning Air Force One.

Trump, who doesn’t wear a mask or promote social distancing, is often seen in close proximity with his entourage who also do not follow public health experts’ precautions.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman. “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”