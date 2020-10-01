Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity during a live interview Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump were tested after they learned about Hicks and were awaiting the results.

“She tested positive and I just went out with a test ... so whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said. “So I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens. Who knows? ... We spend a lot of time with Hope, so we’ll see what happens.”

Hicks traveled with the president to Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday, to Cleveland for the first presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for another campaign rally on Wednesday.

She was photographed without a mask at the Pennsylvania rally clapping to the Village People’s “YMCA” with other Trump aides and in Cleveland on the tarmac deplaning Air Force One.

Trump, who doesn’t wear a mask or promote social distancing, is often seen in close proximity with his entourage who also do not follow public health experts’ precautions.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman. “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”

Hicks is the most senior White House aide known to have tested positive. Vice President Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, caught the virus in May and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign finance chair and girlfriend of the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., contracted the virus in July.

Trump has faced criticism for his refusal to encourage widespread mask wearing, which top public health officials in his own administration have said would make a significant difference in reducing the spread of the contagious virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

The White House administers daily coronavirus tests of aides, reporters and others who come into contact with the president. But public health experts warn they are not fool-proof and that masks and social distancing are still the best protection against the virus.

At Tuesday’s debate, Trump was pressed on his insistence on having massive campaign rallies where no one is required to wear facial coverings or socially distance.

“We’ve had no negative effect, and we’ve had, 35-40,000, people at some of these rallies,” Trump said.

“He’s been totally irresponsible the way in which he has handled the social distancing and people wearing masks, basically encouraged them not to. He’s a fool on this,” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shot back.