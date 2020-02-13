She will work for Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and political adviser, the White House said, on political affairs and other “strategic” matters. She will not be part of the White House communications shop.

“There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks. We are excited to have her back on the team,” Kushner said.

Hicks left the White House to become a senior executive at Fox in California and had embraced a different life, people close to her said. But she was repeatedly courted by Kushner and others to rejoin the White House, and Trump continued to call her periodically, White House aides said.