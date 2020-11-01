The internal dispute is unnerving outside liberal groups — and privately even some inside the caucus — who fear that their shot at revolutionary change with a Democratic White House and Senate could slip away at the exact moment the party is in charge. In fact, many activists want the group to adopt hardball tactics and create the left’s version of the House Freedom Caucus, the conservative coalition that regularly undermined GOP leadership, opposed bipartisan bills in a bid to extract concessions and pushed the party to the right.

“The Freedom Caucus was one of the most successful legislative tactics of the past 100 years,” said Max Berger, a former adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and a liberal activist watching the matter closely. “Progressives should ultimately seek to replicate what made them successful.”

He added: “If the CPC can do that, that’s amazing. If they can’t … we need additional folks organizing within the CPC or potentially even outside of it to make sure that can happen.”

The unfolding debate is a stark reminder that although some on the left have boasted about pushing a potential Biden administration left, the reality is that the growth of the progressive movement nationwide has yet to be reflected in Congress. Liberal organizers acknowledge that their allies at the Capitol have been reluctant to challenge leadership.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — even after the ascension of the “squad” of liberal lawmakers such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — routinely sided with her moderate members on legislative priorities and tamped down rebellions from the left.

The caucus’s internal dispute comes as Democrats are heavily favored to expand their House majority and are counting on the energy of the left to propel Joe Biden to the White House and help their party claim the Senate. If President Trump wins a second term, soul-searching within the Democratic Party is certain, with liberals probably faulting the establishment for picking a more centrist candidate rather than one beloved by the left.

At the moment, the caucus is at a crossroads, with members trying to decide their next steps and whether they want to challenge a speaker known for her iron grip — and endure the wrath of colleagues who typically disdain hard-line approaches.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the co-chair of the caucus, is pushing changes to the leadership structure of the group as well as other changes, including attendance and voting requirements. With Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), a co-chair, stepping down, Jayapal would be the sole leader next year.

Under the proposed changes, any member of the group could push for a position on legislation and if two-thirds of the caucus agree, members would be expected to vote as a bloc. Members also must be present for 50 percent of meetings.

Jayapal argues that the changes will make the caucus a stronger force in the House. Even if the group refuses to take a stand on a bill, a subsection of the membership can decide to ban together to extract concessions, she said.

“People are like, ‘Form a subcaucus!’ You don’t need to form it — it naturally forms if there’s the votes for it on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “Anytime some reporter describes this as the ‘Freedom Caucus of the left,’ it actually hurts us because everyone is like, ‘We build things up, we don’t tear things down.’ Then I have to go back and say we’re not going to be the Freedom Caucus.”

But in a conference call last week, some members of the caucus raised concerns about the proposed changes, fearing that they would force some members out. Pelosi ally Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) were among those urging caution.

“We’re under a different kind of microscope right now,” Huffman said. “And you’ve got, certainly, the Republicans and to some extent a media narrative out there that there’s this radical Democratic Socialist, tea party-of-the-left movement taking over things. And so, I think as we contemplate changes, we’ve got to be careful not to gratuitously fuel that narrative.”

One caucus member familiar with the pushback complained that some of the changes make it look as though the group is trying to downsize. Another member, who like the first spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly, argued that although liberal wins are great, “we’re part of a larger caucus and also want to be good partners in making sure we stay in the majority.”

Several likely newcomers to the group have embraced the changes and signaled a willingness to play hardball on issues. Democratic candidate Jamaal Bowman, who ousted longtime Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) in the primary and is favored to win Tuesday, said it was essential to organize, either within the caucus or as a smaller group.

“The more we can work in unison and be coordinated as a caucus and as a voting bloc, that’s how we exercise power, and that’s how we move policy in a more progressive direction,” he said. “If someone, you know, has a problem with that … then maybe the Progressive Caucus isn’t for them.”

Omar, who serves as group vote-counter, agreed, saying that “our ability to lead a caucus that is effective rests in our ability to reform ourselves into a position of power.”

“I can’t understand how people would object to any changes were making,” she said. “These new rules make us more effective.”

Democratic candidate Cori Bush, the Black Lives Matter activist who ousted Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) in the primary, said the changes should suffice in allowing liberal members to secure votes on Medicare-for-all, a $15 nationwide minimum wage and an overhaul of the criminal justice and policing systems.

“It’s going to make our group smaller, but I believe in making it smaller, it will make us more powerful,” she said.

Over the two years of Democratic control, Pelosi has kept many of the liberal agenda items at arm’s length, allowing hearings on Medicare-for-all or a special working group on climate change, but never scheduled a full vote of the House.

That has protected her more moderate Democrats, especially those who won seats in Trump districts, from casting politically difficult votes that could show up in campaign attack ads.

The notion of a subgroup willing to challenge Pelosi — and possibly a Biden administration — would be a significant tactical change that requires lawmakers to be comfortable bucking leadership — and so far, few, including few liberals, are willing to go there.

“You can’t be effective and not be working in partnership with your colleagues in a productive way — you just can’t,” said one caucus member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly.

Activists who favor the changes argue that House Democrats who join the caucus as an insurance policy to try to stave off a primary challenge from the left are progressive in name only.