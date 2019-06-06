Attorney General William P. Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 1, 2019. The Justice Department on Thursday denied House Democrats’ order for more documents about the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, ensuring Democrats will hold Barr in contempt of Congress. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The Justice Department denied House Democrats’ order for more documents about the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, ensuring Democrats will hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt of Congress.

In a letter to Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) on Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said the agency had tried to be accommodating to the panel, and called it “premature” to vote on contempt over its refusal to comply with this demand.

The Justice Department said that certain documents the Democrats subpoenaed are protected by attorney-client privilege and therefore cannot be released. Cummings had given the agency until 5 p.m. Thursday to produce them or else he’d schedule a vote to hold Barr in contempt.

The panel also subpoenaed John Gore, principal deputy assistant attorney general to testify and requested documents from the Commerce Department on the same issue. Cummings has said the committee will also vote to hold Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt.

Several weeks ago the Judiciary Committee voted to hold Barr in comtempt for refusing to release special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report in full and with no redactions.

Boyd wrote that the department already gave the committee 17,000 pages of documents and has made witnesses available.

The census question is one of House Democrats’ many investigations into President Trump and his administration. The White House has said it won’t comply with Democrats’ subpoenas.

Democrats have accused the administration of adding the citizenship question to scare immigrants away from responding to the decennial survey, the results of which are used to determine how many representatives a state gets in Congress and redistricting.

Despite Trump administration officials’ denials, new evidence revealed last week that the added question was devised as a way to give an electoral advantage to Republicans and white voters.

A consortium of states, cities and civil rights groups sued over the citizenship question and three federal judges struck it down.

The Supreme Court heard the case in April.

Boyd blamed the ongoing litigation as an added challenge.

In March, Gore met with the committee but Cummings said he refused to answer more than 150 questions citing the lawsuit. Boyd said the Justice Department has offered to make Gore available to the committee again if counsel from the agency can also attend.