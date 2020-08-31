The race is just the latest faceoff between the far-left and establishment Democrats, as an internal war over the future of the party has been fought in primaries across the nation. The left has secured a number of political wins: In New York, political newcomer Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term incumbent and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel. In Missouri, Black Lives Matter leader Cori Bush defeated 19-year incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay, whose family held the seat for more than half a century.

Ousting a second Democratic chairman would send a signal to party leaders: Move further left or face your own possible defeat.

The tensions are already expected to be a central dynamic in the next Congress, particularly if Democrats win the White House and the Senate. Just as the tea party success in 2010 pushed Republicans to the right, so too are these new members expected to pressure Democrats to move to the left, particularly on issues such as health care and climate change.

Neal, 71, has long been considered the favorite to win. As chairman of arguably the most powerful panel in Congress, he has outsize influence on major issues such as tax and health policy, as well as economic issues — and thus is in a prime position to deliver for his constituents.

However, the contentious Democratic primary between Sen. Edward J. Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy could be the “X-factor” with trickle-down impact: Should more of Markey’s liberal voters show up at the polls to support him, they also could increase Morse’s numbers, undercutting Neal.

Morse, 31, has the backing of Justice Democrats, the political action committee that has led the charge in ousting moderate Democrats over the past three years — starting with Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in 2018. Morse has criticized Neal for not doing more with the chairmanship, including advancing a Medicare-for-all bill championed by the far left.

Neal, like Pelosi, has kept the proposal at arms length, viewing it as both unworkable and unrealistic, not to mention politically divisive.

Morse has also echoed criticism of Neal’s handling of his committee’s request for President Trump’s tax returns. As one of only two individuals in the nation with the power to see those documents the president has sought to hide from the public, Neal shaped the strategy for trying to unearth Trump’s financial information. But many Democrats were unhappy with how long it took to do so — the matter is still stuck in court, unresolved — and privately complained that he wasn’t aggressive enough.

In his defense, Neal has said the tax return process takes time and patience to win in the judicial system. And on policy matters, he has argued that “I’ve delivered” for the district, touting his work on the emergency response to coronavirus.

Millions of dollars have been spent on the race, which at times has turned ugly. Morse has accused Neal — who has spent about three times as much on the race as he has — of seeking to smear him with a whisper campaign of unsavory allegations of unwanted advances on college students.

Neal has denied the accusation. Additionally, when the complaints against Morse, who is unmarried and gay, didn’t bear out, those who raised them apologized for the accusations.

Drawing far less attention — and money — is the primary in the southern Boston suburbs of the 8th District, where nine-term incumbent Rep. Stephen F. Lynch also faces a younger, liberal challenger in physician Robbie Goldstein.

In an interview, Goldstein, 36, said that Lynch, 65, had been vulnerable for years. But no challenger had moved early and out-organized him, as he believed he had. Goldstein, who backs Medicare-for-all, has outspent Lynch, a self-described centrist, on TV. He also criticized him for being the only member of the Massachusetts delegation to vote against the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

“The national Democratic Party doesn’t like Stephen F. Lynch,” Goldstein said. “It’s not like he’s the best friend of Speaker Pelosi. He doesn’t have a committee chairmanship. He has not risen in the ranks of the Democratic Party despite 19 years in Congress. He doesn't have friends in Washington. So, they're not coming in on their horses to save him in the last days of this election.”

Lynch has pushed back, defending his moderate approach to legislating — but also noting that he was an original co-sponsor of a resolution endorsing the Green New Deal environmental plan, a key policy platform for the left.

In the western Boston suburbs of the 4th District, the crowded primary race to succeed Kennedy has a different dynamic. There, the left wing finds itself on the defense, nervous about the vast number of liberal candidates scrambling for votes and just one, Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss, pitching himself to centrists.

Endorsed by the Boston Globe, Auchincloss, a Marine veteran, has said he’d fight to end “the forever wars” and expand health care, but he also has emphasized his work for Gov. Charlie Baker, the state’s moderate Republican governor.

“People here want somebody who has the ability to build coalitions for the day after Donald Trump leaves office,” Auchincloss said in an interview. “I've demonstrated that, as well. I’ve led Americans from all walks of life as a Marine officer. I have built coalitions as a city councilor.”

In polls, Auchincloss has been running close to or ahead of Jesse Mermell, a former nonprofit group director and gubernatorial aide who has the endorsement of Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and a host of progressive groups. But Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman has bid for that vote, too, as has former bank regulator Ihssane Leckey, epidemiologist Natalia Linos, and attorney Ben Sigel. Although an eighth candidate quit the race last week to endorse Mermell, other candidates have stuck it out.

“I think that we have a lot of corporate Democrats who have absolutely no idea what they're up against,” Leckey said in an interview. “Here’s the problem in this race: You have so many people talking about these amazing progressive policies and have absolutely no clue about the corporations that we’re up against.”

At a recent campaign stop in Attleboro, Mermell told shoppers at a farmers market that she had a coalition big enough to win the primary and that her rivals simply didn’t. That helped win over Sarah Brady, 64, a college administrator.