Meeks, who has served in the House since 1998, will succeed Rep. Eliot L. Engel (N.Y.), who lost his primary race earlier this year. Two other Democratic lawmakers — Reps. Joaquin Castro (Tex.) and Brad Sherman (Calif.) — were also vying for the Foreign Relations chairmanship. Meeks received a boost when he won the backing of the powerful House Democratic Steering Committee earlier this week, and he prevailed in Thursday’s full Democratic caucus vote.

AD

AD

Scott, who first won election to the House in 2002, is taking over the reins of the agriculture panel from Rep. Collin C. Peterson (D-Minn.), who lost reelection last month. Peterson endorsed Scott in the race, and the Georgia Democrat bested Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.) in Thursday’s vote.

House Democrats also chose Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) to succeed retiring Rep. Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) applauded the election results in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“Our caucus, the Congress and the nation have been blessed and strengthened by the strategic experience, bold vision and tireless service that these outstanding members bring to the table,” Pelosi said. “With their gavels, our brilliant chairs will harness their diversity of backgrounds and experiences to unify our caucus as our House Majority, in partnership with the Democratic Biden-Harris Administration, continues to work together to deliver results For The People.”

AD

AD

With the election of Meeks and Scott, Black lawmakers will hold the chairmanships of six committees in the Congress that is sworn in Jan. 3.

Meeks, who grew up in a public-housing project in Harlem, served as an assistant district attorney and in the New York state assembly before his election to Congress. His election to chair the committee underscored the clout of the Congressional Black Caucus, who were largely united behind his candidacy.

Scott, a centrist Democrat, is a son of a minister and grandson of a deacon. The lawmaker has worked closely with Peterson on the committee and praised him in a speech on Wednesday, saying, “You opened the way that I might become the next chairman . . . No one has helped me more.”

AD

In addition, House Democrats on Thursday tapped Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.) to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Maloney is the first openly gay person to chair the DCCC, the Democratic Party’s House campaign arm.

AD

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, hailed Maloney’s election as “an important milestone” that will “encourage more LGBTQ candidates to run for Congress, including and especially underrepresented members of our community, including queer candidates of color, so we can achieve full representation of our diverse community.”

On the Republican side, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced that the GOP conference has selected several new members, including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.) for the Energy and Commerce Committee.

AD

Other leading committee Republicans who will be new to their posts include Reps. Glenn Thompson (Pa.) for Agriculture; Mike D. Rogers (Ala.) for Armed Services; Jason T. Smith (Mo.) for Budget; Bruce Westerman (Ark.) for Natural Resources; Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.) for Small Business; and Mike Bost (Ill.) for Veterans Affairs.