“It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well-lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens,” said Lowenthal, who is 80. “During this journey, I have had the pleasure of raising two fine sons who have blessed me with four grandchildren who I adore. I now look forward to spending my time with them and watching them grow and flourish into wonderful people like their parents.”
Lowenthal serves as chairman of the energy and mineral resources subcommittee of the House Natural Resources Committee and leads the Safe Climate Caucus. During his time in Congress, Lowenthal has urged his colleagues to address the growing climate crisis and was a member of the congressional delegation to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this year.
Lowenthal also serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he pushed for better climate provisions to be included in President Biden’s infrastructure package.
Lowenthal has been in public office for nearly 30 years, first as a member of the Long Beach City Council in the early 1990s, then in the California State Assembly and later the California State Senate. He was elected to the U.S. House in 2012, representing California’s 47th Congressional District, which encompasses Long Beach and Garden Grove. The district is strongly Democratic; Lowenthal hasn’t faced a serious reelection challenge during his time in office.
In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) lamented Lowenthal’s departure from Congress but celebrated his decades-long career in politics.
“Over the course of his long career in public service, Congressman Lowenthal has been a preeminent champion for the environment,” Pelosi said. “Those of us fortunate enough to have worked with him also deeply respect his willingness to reach across the aisle in order to get things done for his constituents. After a decade in the House, Congressman Lowenthal’s passion and intellect will be deeply missed by our Caucus and the Congress.”
The Republican Congressional Leadership Fund, however, was quick to characterize Lowenthal’s departure as another blow to Democrats’ slim majority in the House.
“House Democrats’ retirement crisis has reached fever pitch,” said Calvin Moore, communications director of the conservative group.
Thirteen House Republicans have announced they will retire or seek another office.