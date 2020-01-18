The House legal filing reiterates the findings of the House Intelligence and Judiciary panels, which, after hearing from witnesses and experts, settled on charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The case hinges on the now-infamous July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Voldodmyr Zelensky in which Trump asked Zelensky to do him a “favor” and investigation former vice president Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden. At the same time, Trump was withholding more than $300 million in military assistance to the country.
Democrats will argue that Trump abused his power by attempting a “quid pro quo,” exchanging the aid money for a public investigation into Biden, his potential 2020 opponent. They’ll also contend that the president obstructed Congress by instructing aides to defy subpoenas for documents and testimony.
The White House lawyers intend to focus their defense on both procedural and legal issues that they say makes the Democrats’ case invalid, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.
“It’s going to address procedural irregularities and lack of constitutional support and it will address the articles on the law and the facts,” the source said.