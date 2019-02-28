Michael Cohen, longtime lawyer for Donald Trump, arrives at the U.S. Capitol to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session on February 28. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

House Democrats moved quickly Thursday to investigate a host of fresh allegations made this week by President Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, including potentially calling top Trump business associates and family members as witnesses on Capitol Hill.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings said Thursday that any person Cohen named during public testimony the day before will “have a good chance of hearing from us” for “at least an interview.”

“All you have to do is follow the transcript,” the Maryland Democrat said. “If there were names that were mentioned, or records that were mentioned during the hearing, we want to take a look at all of that. . . . We’ll go through, we’ll figure out who we want to talk to, and we’ll bring them in.”

Cohen, who worked as Trump’s fixer for more than a decade, testified Wednesday about a number of key players, including Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer; Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump; and his longtime secretary, Rhona Graff.

Multiple House Democrats echoed Cummings’s vow to pursue witnesses, from senior Oversight members such as Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) to newly elected progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The chairmen of other committees also said they were exploring new lines of inquiry in the wake of Cohen’s testimony this week.

House Financial Services Chairman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) pointed to new allegations about Trump’s use of his now-defunct foundation to avoid tax obligations.

“There’s one thing that I think should not be missed that came out of the hearing . . . and that is how [Trump] directed payments into the foundation to keep from paying taxes,” Waters said. “I think there’s more than we know about at this time. I think that’s an area that should be looked at because I think the foundation has been used by him to avoid paying taxes on money he’s earned.”

The Democratic reaction Thursday morning underscores the number of bread crumbs Cohen left for Democrats to follow as they investigate Trump.

“He set a very rich table,” Connolly said. “We’re now looking at a 10-course meal.”

Democrats are talking first and foremost about bringing in Weisselberg and Trump Jr., pointing to their alleged involvement with hush payments during the 2016 election to women alleging sexual affairs with Trump. Cohen presented the panel with a check signed by both men, one of 11 checks he said were reimbursements for purchasing adult-film star Stormy Daniels’s silence.

Democrats on the Oversight panel have also noted that a March 17, 2017, check listed as coming from Trump’s trust account was written after the president “held a press conference announcing that he was no longer exercising control over the Trump businesses.” They are questioning that assertion and intend to explore it.

“Mr. Cohen testified that President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Mr. Weisselberg were all active participants in this financial conspiracy,” Democrats wrote in a series of findings from the hearing released Wednesday evening.

Democrats also want to learn more about what Trump’s children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, knew about the Trump Tower Moscow project, an effort by the Trump Organization to secure a major development in Russia during the 2016 campaign. Cohen testified that he spoke with Trump “at least a half-dozen times” and also kept his children apprised of developments.

“They seem like relevant witnesses,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, (D-Calif.), who sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. “. . .They know things.”

House Oversight Democrats on Wednesday night also followed up on alleged inconsistencies Trump’s lawyers submitted to a government watchdog’s office. Just after the hearing, Democratic staff members sent letters to former deputy White House counsel Stefan Passantino and Trump personal attorney Sheri Dillon requesting that they appear for transcribed interviews on what happened.

The inconsistencies related to the hush-payments made to Daniels. According to House Democrats, Trump’s lawyers suggested to the Office of Government Ethics that the payments were actually part of a retainer agreement. Cohen, however, shot that notion down on Wednesday, giving Democrats a new line of inquiry.

“We did get some new information, and so . . . we’ll parse it out,” Cummings vowed.

