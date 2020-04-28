“The numbers in the District of Columbia are going up, not down,” he said.

As of Monday, city officials reported 3,994 positive covid-19 cases and 190 deaths of D.C. residents. Both figures have steadily increased in recent weeks. Maryland has reported more than 19,500 cases while Virginia has more than 13,500 cases.

The decision by House Democratic leaders to stay home stands in stark contrast to the plan from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said this week the Senate will reconvene on Monday to confirm President Trump’s judicial nominees and to start work on a new coronavirus relief bill.

David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell, said his decision to return the Senate to Washington would stand. He declined to answer whether McConnell consulted with health officials on that decision.

“We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person,” McConnell said in a statement Monday that noted that he considers senators as essential as health care providers, first responders, truck drivers and other workers who have continued doing their jobs during the crisis.

For many Senate aides, their current work situation won’t change next week. Staffers for Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who was among the first senators to mandate that his aides telework, will likely continue to work remotely next week, a spokeswoman said.

And Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-Va.) staff will continue to work remotely, in line with health guidelines from Virginia and the District of Columbia, according to his office. When the Senate is in session, Kaine and just one other staffer will be in the Capitol.

Hoyer said he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reached the opposite conclusion after consulting Monday with the congressional attending physician, Brian P. Monahan, who oversees health care matters for both chambers of Congress.

Public health officials across the country have continued to recommend that all workers who have the option of working remotely do so. Lawmakers have adapted many of their informal duties to realities of social distancing, but rules in both the House and Senate make official business all but impossible unless conducted physically in the Capitol.

Monahan’s view, Hoyer told reporters, “was that there was a risk to members that was one that he would not recommend taking” and that he was “forceful” in warning of the nature of the pandemic in the Washington metropolitan area. Hoyer said he subsequently discussed the matter with Pelosi.

“We both concluded that … we ought to listen to the medical authorities, because we’ve urged that to be the case for everybody, and so that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

Hoyer said he expected committees to continue working remotely in the interim on the next coronavirus response and that lawmakers would be summoned back to Washington to vote on the next round of coronavirus relief legislation. He acknowledged that some House members expressed qualms about returning to Washington indefinitely without firm plans for the next bill.

“We will come back very soon,” he said.

While House committees can meet informally and conduct member briefings through conference call or videoconference, they are not allowed under House rules to officially meet to process legislation or conduct hearings unless members are physically present in Washington. The Senate operates under similar rules.

House Democratic leaders proposed moving forward last week with a proxy voting arrangement that would allow members to authorize a colleague to cast votes in Washington on their behalf, as well as rules changes to allow for remote committee work. But Pelosi withdrew the plan after Republican leaders objected, and the two parties are now discussing a potential compromise.

Hoyer said negotiations will continue this week, and he expressed hope that a bipartisan agreement might be reached to allow remote committee work that can pass the House on a voice vote or by unanimous consent, allowing lawmakers to remain at home.