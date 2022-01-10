A Democratic win would give Florida its first Haitian American member of Congress, in a region with about half a million people of Haitian descent. Cherfilus-McCormick, 42, ran as a supporter of Medicare-for-all, a Green New Deal, a $20-per-hour minimum wage and $1,000 “permanent recovery checks” for adults making less than $75,000 per year.
“We had a message that was actually about helping people,” Cherfilus-McCormick said in an interview after clinching the primary. “It wasn’t just: Elect me, I’ve been around for a long time.”
The Democrat, who has never held elected office, defeated a crowded field of state legislators and county officials to win the nomination. Under Florida’s resign-to-run law, all had to leave office by the Jan. 11 election date. Primaries to replace those legislators will also be held on Tuesday; Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appointed two political allies with Democratic ties to the vacant county offices, with those elections coming later this year.
One of the defeated Democrats, former Broward County commissioner Dale Holness, filed a lawsuit in late November 2020 arguing that Cherfilus-McCormick’s $1,000 payment policy amounted to a voter bribe and asking for a batch of ballots that arrived after Election Day to be counted. Holness has already filed to run in the next Democratic primary for the seat, in August, but no judge took up his case during the election.
“Some people file election litigation because they think they’re right,” said Mitch Caesar, a former Broward County Democratic Party chair working with the Cherfilus-McCormick campaign. “Others file frivolous litigation for political reasons.”
Republicans nominated local ad company owner Jason Mariner, 36, in the November primary, and supported him after opponents questioned whether his criminal record disqualified him from running. Mariner, 36, has talked openly about his past convictions for theft and cocaine possession and his time in jail, and the Palm Beach GOP donated $23,000 to his campaign.
“Why do we keep electing people to represent us who are out of touch with we, the people?” Mariner told Local 10 News last week, while early voting was underway.
In the candidates’ pre-Christmas campaign finance filings, Mariner had less than $24,000 left to spend. Cherfilus-McCormick, who had loaned her campaign millions of dollars, entered the final days with more than $1.3 million on hand.
That money funded a final get-out-the-vote push, even as Cherfilus-McCormick’s wealth became an issue in the race. She filed her personal financial disclosure two weeks ago, reporting an income of more than $6.4 million, up from a reported $86,000 in 2020. After the Sun-Sentinel newspaper cited her late disclosure as a reason it was making no endorsement in the race, Cherfilus-McCormick said in a statement that she’d had the ability to “fund most of my campaign” by herself, instead of “placing the burden on those facing economic challenges” and dealing with the coronavirus.
“Sadly, as a Black woman, I am all too familiar with having to prove myself, double, despite my successes, even to those who claim to be without bias,” she added.
The winner of Tuesday’s election will be seated as soon as the results are certified, and a Democratic win would slightly increase the party’s House majority to 222 seats, compared to 212 for Republicans. That would leave one more vacancy in the House, with an April primary set in central California to replace former congressman Devin Nunes (R).