The pandemic is raging, with the latest all-time daily high of more than 150,000 coronavirus cases reported Thursday. The metrics are mostly trending in the wrong direction.

The circumstances dictated that this orientation for the Republicans and Democrats elected last week bore little resemblance to previous sessions of introductions and briefings marked by plenty of glad-handing.

AD

AD

Still, the pandemic couldn’t diminish the excitement for many of the incoming lawmakers, who unloaded hard-shell suitcases and duffle bags from the backs of black Chevy Suburbans and cabs and Ubers, which stopped briefly under a glass-top covered driveway, with the drip of rain above them.

They will be sworn in in January.

Rep.-elect Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) showed up in a blue striped mask with her last name in red block letters, which she told The Washington Post was made by her sister.

“The climate is certainly much different than anything we’ve ever seen in our history,” she told reporters. “I do believe we can move forward safely as long as we’re following guidelines, we wear our masks, we’re socially distant, we wash our hands.”

AD

Shortly after checking in for orientation, she described tearing up as her flight landed in Washington to begin her new member activities.

AD

“I don’t get emotional very often, but 42 years to see where I’ve come — I’ve come so far,” she said in an interview. “I’m just this girl from Goose Creek, South Carolina, and I had a dream. I set some goals in life and I achieved them. … That’s what this has been a culmination of. It’s very humbling.”

Mace, the first woman to graduate from the Citadel and the first Republican woman elected to Congress from her state, will be joining an expanding group of Republican women who will enter the House. The group of at least 15 GOP women who have officially won their races have already helped set a record. There will be at least 26 Republican women serving in the 117th Congress, exceeding the previous record of 25 from the 109th.

Mace said among others, she looks forward to reconnecting with Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach from Minnesota and Rep.-elect Beth Van Duyne from Texas, whom she said she met during the Republican primaries.

AD

AD

“I mean we’ve doubled the number of Republican women in the House,” she said. “If you want to have a seat at the table, we’ve got to run and we’ve got to win. This is just the start of it, we can’t finish here. We’ve got to do it again every election cycle.”

Another member of that group, Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), told reporters that it is “an incredible honor to join so many women in the GOP who have won their elections.”

One Democratic new member, Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.), said she was looking forward to working with the women, including those on the other side of the aisle.

“I’m just excited we have so many women,” she told reporters. “We want to be able to work together. We have districts that have needs that are similar. So hopefully they’re willing to listen to me, I’m willing to listen to them. I’ve already seen Make America Great Again hats but I have on my Breonna Taylor [mask] so we’re going to talk.”

AD

AD

Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who will become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress, wore a mask that bore the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker who was killed after police raided her Kentucky home in March.

“This is how I got here. This is where my start was, my start was fighting for Black lives,” she told reporters. “I didn’t know that’s what my start was going to be. I was just going out to help my community and I ended up here. Breonna Taylor is me, that’s my daughter, that’s people in our community. She hasn’t had justice so I gotta show she deserves it.”

Bush wore a “Vote for Women” shirt. She bounced up and down, dancing at the check-in table. “We’re here!,” she said as she first arrived.

Asked about beginning her time in Washington amid a pandemic, Bush said: “People are hurting.”