San Nicolas’s former chief of staff accused the delegate of having an extramarital affair with a woman he then hired to be on his congressional staff and using campaign funds to reimburse trips he and the woman allegedly took together, according to a Sept. 5 story in the Guam Daily Post.

AD

AD

San Nicolas wouldn’t comment in that article on allegations about his personal life, “unless someone is going to be balls enough to step up to the plate and make an accusation on the record.” San Nicolas did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

His former top aide, John Paul Manuel, then filed an official complaint with the Guam Election Commission, alleging that his former boss had an affair with an employee, used campaign donations to pursue their relationship and that he’d also received a contribution above the legal limit of $2,700 per individual.

It’s unclear if Manuel then filed a separate complaint with the House Ethics Committee.

AD

The investigation into San Nicolas — who was elected in 2018 and as a delegate is a nonvoting member of the House — follows the committee’s announcement on Wednesday that it was looking into allegations that Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) was involved in an intimate relationship with a member of her congressional staff.

AD

Hill, a freshman rising star who is a junior member of House leadership, acknowledged having an “inappropriate” relationship with a campaign aide last year but denied any relationship with an official staff member after having been sworn into office in January.

Together, those two investigations mark the first publicly known ethics investigations into lawmakers allegedly having sexual relationships with subordinates on their staff. The prohibition was only adopted last year in the House rules after the #MeToo movement unearthed many cases of powerful men abusing that power in politics, news media and entertainment.

The change codified that a member must not “engage in a sexual relationship with any employee” who works for the member.

Paul Kane contributed to this report.

AD