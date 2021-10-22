It was Mooney’s penchant for fast-food meals that raised eyebrows at the ethics office. Mooney’s FEC filings, the report states, indicate a pattern of day-to-day meal expenditures at places like Chick-fil-A, Panera, Taco Bell and local pizza joints. Mooney’s office provided explanations for the meals, including a $12.84 purchase at Wingstop that the lawmaker’s staff attributed to a trip Mooney made to the post office to pick up campaign mail. He stopped at the chicken wings chain for lunch on the way home. In his interview with investigators, Mooney said he felt justified in charging meals to the campaign any time there were constituents at the location he happened to eat at that day.