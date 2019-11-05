According to three Republicans familiar with the talks but not authorized to comment publicly, McCarthy (R-Calif.) is considering placing Jordan on the panel, as well as others — such as Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who have been involved in the depositions but do not sit on the Intelligence Committee.

AD

AD

Matt Sparks, a McCarthy spokesman, confirmed comments that McCarthy made to Politico Tuesday indicating that he planned to “make adjustments to that committee accordingly, for a short period of time” during the impeachment proceedings.

Any such move is likely to please Trump, who wants Jordan in particular “more involved” in his defense on Capitol Hill as one of his strong public defenders, according to a senior Trump administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly describe the president’s thinking.

Trump often calls Jordan a “warrior” and has hand-written him a number of notes praising his public comments.

The official said multiple lawmakers have raised the idea with Trump, who have agreed with the suggestion. Meadows, a close friend of Jordan, has repeatedly talked with Trump. Meadows and McCarthy traveled with Trump Saturday to an mixed-martial arts championship match in New York, and both frequently speak on the phone with the president.

AD

AD

While Jordan has been an internal rival of McCarthy’s inside the House, launching a speaker bid against him last summer, both men are staunch defenders of Trump who would be loath to let any personal animosity impede the defense of the president.

In a Fox News Channel interview Tuesday, Jordan said any shuffle would be McCarthy’s call. “I just want to help our team,” he said. “I want to help the country see the truth here, that President Trump didn’t do anything wrong, and that what the Democrats are doing is partisan, it’s unfair and frankly it’s ridiculous.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), another Trump ally, added to the drumbeat Tuesday by calling on McCarthy to move the party’s most “effective questioners” to the Intelligence Committee in advance of the public hearings, suggesting Jordan, Meadows and Zeldin.

AD

AD

“If @Jim_Jordan @RepMarkMeadows & @RepLeeZeldin aren’t moved on in favor of Republicans who have skipped a majority of the testimony, then shame on us for failing @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted Tuesday.

Adding Jordan or other members would require removing as many current members from the Intelligence Committee lineup. Speculation among Republicans has focused on two retiring members of the panel, Texas Reps. Will Hurd and K. Michael Conaway.

Hurd has been critical of Trump, specifically his racist tweets about four Democratic minority congresswomen, and his immigration policies.

The Republicans familiar with the talks said that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a close McCarthy ally, would likely remain as the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee. Nunes, however, has taken a subordinate role in the closed-door depositions, according to lawmakers present as well as transcripts released by Democrats this week.

AD

AD

Under the Democratic rules, Nunes has the sole power to direct Republican questioning during the opening rounds of the public impeachment hearings, lasting up to 45 minutes each. Nunes could cede the time to Intelligence panel staff members, but not to other lawmakers.

Not only has Jordan been an outsized presence inside the closed-door depositions, which have been conducted inside a secure facility three floors underneath the Capitol, his staff — primarily counsel Steve Castor — has taken the lead in questioning witnesses for the Republican side. It was unclear Tuesday whether Castor or other aides would be shuffled to the Intelligence Committee alongside Jordan.

Meanwhile, Democrats participating in the depositions have largely ceded their questioning to Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and his investigations chief, attorney Daniel S. Goldman.

AD

AD

The potential move on placing Jordan on the Intelligence panel was first reported by CBS News Monday.

Another crucial committee shuffle could be in the offing later this year: Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, is seeking the appointment of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to succeed retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), who is set to step down at the end of the year for health reasons.

Under the rules adopted last week, the Intelligence Committee would forward a report on any findings of impeachment conduct to the Judiciary Committee, which would then draft and debate articles of impeachment. The Judiciary Committee has historically been the last stop before a House floor vote on impeachment.

AD

Should Collins secure the appointment, it would set up a potential domino effect in the House Republican ranks. Jordan sought the top GOP post on Judiciary last year but lost out to Collins, taking the Oversight post as a consolation prize. Should he win the nod from fellow Republicans, that could open the Oversight post for Meadows, another Trump loyalist.

Rachael Bade and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.

AD