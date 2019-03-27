House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) urged President Trump to hold off on pushing for a court-ordered destruction of the Affordable Care Act, advice the president ultimately ignored, according to a senior Republican official familiar with the conversation.

The unheeded counsel, which McCarthy recounted to fellow lawmakers in recent days, underscores the angst that has set in among Republicans now that Trump is pursuing the politically precarious strategy with no plan in hand to replace Barack Obama’s signature health-care law.

McCarthy has complained privately to donors that the GOP attempt to gut Obamacare — including its most popular provisions, such as protections of preexisting conditions — was the main reason the party lost at least 40 House seats in last year’s midterm elections.

Now, Republicans on both sides of the Capitol are worried that Trump is forcing them to confront a still-volatile issue, with more potential to undercut the party than bolster it heading in the 2020 elections.

McCarthy’s misgivings were first reported by Axios. The official who described his caution to Trump to The Washington Post requested anonymity to share a private conversation.

Trump has put a brave face on the effort, proclaiming that Republicans will become “the party of health care” and promising a replacement that will be well-received by voters.

“If the Supreme Court rules that Obamacare is out, we’ll have a plan that is far better than Obamacare,” he told reporters Wednesday during an event in the Oval Office.

[Trump surprises Republicans — and pleases Democrats — with push to revive health-care battle]

In a filing Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, the Justice Department argued that the ACA should be thrown out in its entirety, including provisions protecting those with preexisting health conditions and allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ health-care plans.

If the case reaches the Supreme Court, it’s unclear how it would fare: Five justices who preserved the ACA during a previous case are all still on the court.

But if the law is struck down, Republicans fret that the party will be blamed for more than 20 million people losing their health insurance — and fear that crafting an alternative would prove unwieldy in deeply divided Congress.

“We’re going to have to double down on the fact that we need to protect people with preexisting conditions, and we need to find alternatives that work,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

“It would be really hard,” she acknowledged.

During a closed-door lunch on Tuesday, Trump relayed to Senate Republicans that he’d come up with a slogan — “Republicans are the party of the health care” — on the short ride over from the White House to the Capitol, people familiar with the gathering said.

Trump told the Republicans that he “owned” the issues of the economy and border security, but the party is vulnerable on health care. He said he wanted to get a new plan during the election, according to people familiar with the gathering, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump’s strategy has hardly been universally embraced.

“It’s the dumbest thing I have ever heard,” said a senior GOP aide, who requested anonymity to speak candidly. “It is the equivalent of punching yourself in the face repeatedly.”

Beyond policy concerns, Republicans on both sides of the Capitol were also baffled by Trump’s decision to step on a rare news cycle that casts him in a positive light.

Attorney General William P. Barr announced Sunday that special counsel Robert M. Mueller III did not find enough evidence to charge Trump with a criminal conspiracy related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Beyond that, Trump antagonist Michael Avenatti, who represented adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was charged with trying to extort millions from the sports apparel giant Nike.

“The White House had 24 hours of great news with the Mueller stuff, then Avenatti getting into legal trouble,” said one senior House Republican official, who requested anonymity to speak more candidly. “The only way that Monday could have been better for the White House would be if Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced her retirement (from the Supreme Court). … I think a lot of our members are annoyed.”

Encouraging Trump to scuttle the health-care law was Republican Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), who pitched Trump on the idea while golfing in Florida with the president last weekend.

The idea, Graham later told reporters, was to find a way to counter Democrats’ attacks on that issue in 2020, when Graham is also up for reelection. Graham also counseled the president to work toward a bipartisan deal with House Democrats.

“We talked about it over the weekend, that if there’s a message to be learned from 2018 on policy, it’s health care,” Graham told reporters.

Graham said he didn’t realize Trump was listening until he walked into the Senate GOP lunch Tuesday and said “let’s become the party of health care.”

But many of Graham’s own colleagues are wary of the strategy, given their inability to pass a health-care bill when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress.

“We couldn’t repeal it and replace it with a Republican House,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who started to laugh, referring to the now Democratic-controlled chamber.

Sen. Susan Collins, who is crafting a letter to the Trump administration urging the Justice Department to change its position, said the president was right when he said the GOP should be “the party of health care.” But this isn’t the way to do it, she argued.

“I believe that he’s sort of got the cart before the horse, that you need to have a plan for what a replacement would be that would improve upon the ACA,” Collins said. “There are some very important, good provisions of the ACA that have helped expand health insurance for low income Americans . . . I would not want to see those abandoned.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told Fox News on Wednesday morning that he was “caught off guard, without any question” by Trump’s approach. He said the White House — not Congress — should write the new GOP plan.

“We don’t need 12 of them. We need one solution,” Scott said, adding that he trusts Trump’s political instincts.

So far, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said little publicly regarding Trump’s move.

McConnell never once mentioned “health care” during a news conference on Tuesday, focusing instead on judicial confirmations, disaster funding and lambasting Democrats for climate proposals popularized by the far left.

Privately, McConnell has argued for lawmakers to move on. After the Senate failed to repeal the ACA in 2017, some Republican lawmakers sought to try again, but McConnell and then-Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) shunned the idea.

White House aides acknowledge there is no specific plan and that when Trump has said the Republicans need to be a party of health care, it is more of a branding exercise.

Democrats have welcomed the prospects of a health-care fight, confident that the issue will play well for them in next year’s elections.

Following the administration’s attempt to gut the ACA in court, Democrats immediately went on the offensive, particularly against swing-state GOP senators, including Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.)

“As long as Senator Thom Tillis is in office, Republicans in Washington will never stop attacking North Carolinians’ health care,” North Carolina Democratic Party spokesman Robert Howard said in a statement.

When asked Tuesday whether he supported the Justice Department’s argument that the entire health-care law should be dismissed, Tillis stressed that Republicans needed to present an alternative that preserves popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act, including allowing children to stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26.

“Every time we say that, we have to have a replace,” Tillis told reporters.

Polls have shown that the public trusts Democrats far more than Republicans to handle health care and that the Affordable Care Act has become more popular since Trump was elected.

Just before last fall’s midterm elections in which Democrats took control of the House, the party had a 16-percentage-point advantage over Republicans in trust to handle health care among registered voters, 50 percent to 34 percent, according Washington Post-ABC News poll

In battleground House districts last fall, Democrats won 77 percent of voters who said health care was the top two issues in their vote, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll.

Meanwhile, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Tuesday found that 50 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the Affordable Care Act, while 39 percent are unfavorable. That compares to a 45-45 split the month before Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

Three-quarters of Republicans have an unfavorable view of the law, so Trump’s move may be received positively by his core supporters.

Scott Clement and Paul Kane contributed to this report.