House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that the intelligence official whistleblower could have gone to Congress with his complaint about President Trump, a statement a Democratic member of the Intelligence Committee said was wrong.

Speaking to reporters, McCarthy (R-Calif.) also echoed a line from Trump and his allies that former vice president Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, should be investigated about Ukraine.

“From the standpoint I want to know who the whistleblower is, what are they saying — but they could have come to Congress and given it to us,” McCarthy said. “I’m concerned as well, too, of what Joe Biden—”

A reporter interjected to point out that the whistleblower had gone through the appropriate channels at his agency by reporting it to the inspector general for the intelligence community.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. But the basis of what you’re asking me — if they wanted it to go to Congress, they could have come directly to Congress,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, quickly responded on Twitter: “False. The whistleblower would not have authorization to share classified information. If he did, he’d lose his clearance and be charged with a crime. Not shocked that @GOPLeader is spreading misinformation. It’s what he does.”

Congressional Democrats are trying to get access to the whistleblower’s complaint, which alleges that Trump made a promise on a phone call with a foreign leader. Subsequent reporting found it was related to Ukraine, but the specifics of the promise remain unknown.

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson determined that the complaint was credible and troubling enough to be considered a matter of “urgent concern,” a legal threshold that requires notification of congressional oversight committees.

But acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to share details about Trump’s alleged transgression with lawmakers, touching off a legal and political dispute that has prompted speculation that the spy chief is improperly protecting the president.

McCarthy dodged a question on whether he’d want members of Congress to see the allegations. Instead he pivoted to Biden and the accusation that as vice president he pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor because he was ineffective at weeding out corruption. At the time, the prosecutor was also investigating a natural gas company that Biden’s son Hunter Biden was on the board of.

“It’s interesting to me, from other things I’ve heard about what Joe Biden and his son, why would he want that individual fired,” McCarthy said. “So there’s a lot of concerns I have.”

No evidence has been found that Biden’s dealings with Ukraine during the Obama administration had anything to do with his son.