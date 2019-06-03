Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III speaks on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on May 29. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next week on the Mueller report — but the report’s author will not attend.

The panel announced Monday that it will convene on June 10 for a hearing titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”

Former U.S. attorneys and legal experts are expected to attend, as is John W. Dean III, the former White House counsel under President Richard M. Nixon who accused Nixon of being directly involved in the Watergate coverup and later served four months in prison for obstruction of justice.

But Robert S. Mueller III, the now-former special counsel who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, is not expected to testify, according to the committee.

“Given the threat posed by the president’s alleged misconduct, our first hearing will focus on President Trump’s most overt acts of obstruction. In the coming weeks, other hearings will focus on other important aspects of the Mueller report,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

[As he exits, Mueller suggests only Congress can ‘formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing’]

The hearing comes as House Democrats grapple with what to do with Mueller, whom they’ve been reluctant to subpoena. The special counsel in a rare public statement last week made clear that he does not wish to testify publicly about his report. Mueller has expressed concerns about being used as a political pawn on Capitol Hill. But most Democratic lawmakers say he has an obligation to the public to explain his findings.

Some lawmakers, however, are reluctant to subpoena Mueller because of the optics. There is a fear that the party will look too aggressive toward a nonpartisan figure, even though recent polling has demonstrated that voters — including Republicans — overwhelmingly support Mueller testifying before Congress.

Other Democrats privately worry that Mueller will not live up to expectations politically. Still, the notion of the lower chamber allowing Mueller to fade into the background without a single public question about his nearly two-year-long investigation is unlikely to sit well with most lawmakers.

The House Judiciary and Intelligence committees are continuing to negotiate with Mueller, hoping to change his mind to testify. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday argued on ABC’s “This Week” that Mueller has one last public service to perform before he retires.