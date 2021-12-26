The former quarterback, 31, once had NFL aspirations. In 2012, while a finalist for a Rhodes scholarship, he learned an informal sexual assault accusation had been leveled against him; he did not pursue the award. Witt, who denied the accusation, said in an interview that he blames a New York Times article about it for ruining his chances to play professionally. Instead, he went to Harvard Law School. It was there, he said, while surrounded by liberals and “RINOs,” that he became a Trump supporter, mocking his classmates after the 2016 election for what he said was being offered — puppies, therapy and delayed finals — to deal with the emotional trauma.