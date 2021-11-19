It usually allows for a big speech to last about 15 minutes or so, without cutting into other lawmakers time, but every few years the minority leader tries to do a marathon speech as a rallying cry to his or her caucus. In 2009 Rep. John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) spoke for about 90 minutes to delay Pelosi’s bid to pass an energy tax bill. In 2018, in the minority, Pelosi went for 8 hours — assumed to be the longest House speech ever — in support of legislation to give citizenship to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as young children.