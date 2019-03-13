Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), chairman of the Oversight Committee, listens to testimony by Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, on Feb. 27. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The House Oversight Committee chairman on Wednesday rejected Republican calls for a new investigation into President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and whether he again lied to Congress.

But Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) left open the possibility of further action against Cohen if new evidence of perjury is found.

Cummings’s statement came the day after a Cohen attorney sent him a letter clarifying Cohen’s remarks and acknowledging he “could have been clearer and more complete” during an exchange about whether he ever sought a pardon from Trump.

“Our practice on this Committee is to give witnesses an opportunity to clarify their testimony, and that is what Mr. Cohen has done,” Cummings said. “I do not see the need for further action — at least at this time.”

[Michael Cohen concludes his testimony: ‘I will not sit back]

Cohen testified before the Oversight panel on Feb. 27 to publicly tell his side of the story. He is going to jail for committing several crimes, including lying to Congress about the timeline of a Trump Organization effort to build a tower in Moscow, that he says were done to protect Trump.

During his testimony, Cohen told the committee: “I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from President Trump.”

Trump challenged that, tweeting that Cohen had “directly asked” him for a pardon.

Later, Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis clarified that Cohen had directed a former attorney to discuss with Trump’s lawyers the possibility of a pardon, but that Cohen had never sought one from Trump directly and that those conversations ceased when Cohen severed legal ties with Trump.

[Michael Cohen told a representative to ask Trump’s team about pardon, lawyer says]

Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Oversight’s ranking Republican, asked Cummings before an unrelated hearing last week what he plans to do to hold Cohen “accountable.”

But Republicans were already calling for an investigation before the discrepancy over the pardon came out.

The day after Cohen testified, Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr submitting evidence that they allege shows Cohen lied during his appearance. That initial document did not include a reference to Cohen seeking a pardon from Trump, but it included six other references to times the pair believed Cohen committed perjury.

During Cohen’s hearing, Republicans repeatedly brought up his conviction of perjury as a reason he couldn’t be trusted.