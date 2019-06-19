For the first time in over a decade, members of Congress on Wednesday reckoned with the legacy of slavery and the role of reparations in correcting what many called “the original sin.”

The hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties included testimony from Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover, among others.

Booker, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, called on the country to engage in an active discussion about slavery and its implications on injustices rampant in the United States to this day — from the disparities in education to the violence that plagues many black communities.

“I look at communities like mine, and you can literally see how communities were designed to be segregated, designed based on enforcing institutional racism,” he said. Booker later called H.R. 40, the bill before the panel, a “historic opportunity to break the silence, to speak to the ugly past and talk constructively about how we will move this nation forward.”

The legislation would create a commission to study the legacy of slavery and make proposals to Congress on a potential national apology and reparations to African Americans.

In an interview earlier with SiriusXM, Booker responded to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) comments Tuesday that the country has addressed its historic racial injustices, in part through the election of President Barack Obama.

“There’s a tremendous amount of ignorance in that statement,” Booker said. “You hear things like that, and talking about somehow electing Barack Obama was tantamount to reparations. ... I think one of the big strikes of ignorance that he said there is that somehow this is about a compensation. In other words, writing a check to somebody, and reducing the urgency of this conversation to simply that. That alone is problematic.”

McConnell had argued Tuesday that he opposes reparations in part because “none of us currently living are responsible” for slavery. Coates responded at Wednesday’s hearing by walking through the social and political environment that grew out of slavery, a system that he called a “modern campaign of terror.”

“We are American citizens and thus bound to a collective enterprise that extends beyond any individual or personal niche,” he said.

In one of the hearing’s emotional moments, Glover paused while recalling his ancestors.

“I sit here as a great-grandson of a former slave freed by the Emancipation Proclamation,” he said. Concluding his testimony, Glover leaned forward and invoked Martin Luther King Jr., challenging members of Congress to take action and co-sign the legislation.

“Why is the issue of equality still so far from solution in America, a nation that professes itself to be democratic, inventive, hospitable to new ideas, rich productive and awesomely powerful?” he said. “The problem is so tenacious because, despite its virtues and attributes, America is deeply racist and its democracy is flawed both economically and socially.”