Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that it is postponing a vote to recommend that the chamber hold White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in contempt of Congress, citing ongoing talks with the Trump administration to secure Conway’s testimony.

The panel was originally scheduled to vote on Thursday.

“I am postponing the Committee’s vote as I work with the White House to try to reach an accommodation,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) said in a statement. “Ms. Conway violated the law numerous times and must be held accountable.”

The resolution that the committee was planning to vote on recommends that the full House find Conway in contempt of Congress “for her refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued” by the panel.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Oversight Committee issued a subpoena on June 26 for Conway’s testimony after a government watchdog found that she violated the Hatch Act, a law that forbids federal government employees from engaging in certain campaign activities.

But on July 15, the date Conway was called to testify, a White House attorney sent a letter to Cummings stating that she would not appear before the panel. The next day, Conway defended her decision to ignore the committee’s subpoena, saying in an interview on Fox News Channel that she was “taking one for the team.” She argued that she is shielded from testifying in her role as a presidential adviser.

“I’d be happy to testify. I have nothing to hide. I’ve done nothing wrong,” Conway said. “I would love to go testify, but I’m taking one for the team here because there’s a long-standing tradition to claim immunity and not have people like me testify.”

The White House has determined that all presidential advisers, current and former, are immune from such congressional inquiries.

Colby Itkowitz contributed to this report.