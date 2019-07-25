A bitterly divided House Oversight Committee voted along party lines on Thursday to give Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) the authority to subpoena all White House work communications sent via email and personal cellphone.

The 23-to-16 vote came after House Democrats earlier this month asked the White House for copies of all work communications sent via personal email, personal cellphone and other forms of nonofficial transmission in an expansion of their investigation into whether Trump administration officials violated federal record-keeping laws.

Cummings had asked the administration about reports that some top White House officials — including President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner — used personal email and encrypted applications to communicate.