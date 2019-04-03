House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats appear at an event Tuesday protesting the Justice Department’s efforts to abolish the Affordable Care Act. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The Democratic-led House of Representatives is poised to pass a resolution Wednesday calling on the Justice Department to halt its new advocacy for abolishing the Affordable Care Act, a move the measure calls “an unacceptable assault” on Americans’ health care.

The House vote comes amid renewed jockeying over a prominent issue in last year’s midterm elections that Trump has thrust back into the spotlight with his attempt at a court-ordered end to President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law.

With Wednesday’s vote, Democrats are seeking to put Republicans on record as siding with Trump in his attempt to use the courts to overturn the ACA, known as Obamacare, including politically popular provisions that protect people with preexisting conditions and allow children to remain on their parents’ insurance plans until age 26.

[Trump abandons plan for pre-election vote on health care after talking to McConnell]

“Americans need to know where their representatives stand,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at event Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court to draw attention to Democratic efforts to stand up to the Republican president.

Wednesday’s vote is likely to be little more than symbolic, however. Leaders of the Republican-led Senate are not expected to take up the measure rebuking Trump, who has pledged to develop an alternative to the ACA.

Lawmakers in both parties were caught off guard by Trump’s abrupt decision last week to direct the Justice Department to intervene in a federal-court case seeking to eliminate the law.

The nonbinding resolution being considered Wednesday directs the Justice Department to reverse its position in a case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans that challenges the law’s constitutionality.

Before last week, the Justice Department had argued in a brief that a provision previously struck from the law that imposed a penalty for not buying insurance was legally distinct from other parts in the ACA, which could still stand.

The language of the Democrats’ resolution is pointed in condemning Trump’s action.

“Whereas contrary to President Trump’s public claims that he supports protections for people with preexisting conditions, he has ordered his Department of Justice to actively pursue the destruction of these protections in Federal court,” it says at one point

The resolution also ticks through numerous negative consequences that Democrats argue would result from invalidating the law, including millions of Americans with preexisting conditions being denied coverage or being offered coverage at “an exorbitant price.”

It also says millions more would lose coverage by the invalidation of a major expansion of Medicaid that was authorized by the ACA.

Trump has said Republicans will produce a superior replacement plan, contending in a tweet on Tuesday that it will be “far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare.”

During a meeting last week with Senate Republicans, Trump called on the GOP to be “the party of health care” and asked for help in writing a new plan in advance of next year’s elections

Late Monday night, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) advised him that his chamber would not consider such a measure that soon, Trump relented, saying instead that there would be a vote shortly after next year’s elections.

Trump predicted that he would still be in office and both chambers would be controlled by Republicans.