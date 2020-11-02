Do Democrats add seats to the majority?

House Democrats had a great election two years ago. They picked up 41 seats from Republicans and won the majority in the House for the first time in nearly a decade.

The question for much of this election cycle has been: Was that big win indicative of a changed political landscape that favors Democrats? Or was 2018 a unique blue wave, and will 2020 return to the equilibrium that has recently favored Republicans?

The polls haven’t given indications that the national political climate is favoring Republicans, especially with an unpopular Republican president at the top of the ticket. In our final top 10 House race rankings of 2020, Democrats have an opportunity to pick up at least five seats, adding to their impressive wins two years ago. And Democratic strategists say that nearly every week for at least the past month, they’ve seen more races, in the suburbs particularly, starting to become competitive for them.

Or do Republicans eat into Democrats' majority by a few seats?

Also in our final top 10 House race rankings, Republicans have an opportunity to kick out Democrats in conservative-leaning districts that Democrats won in 2018, such as Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico’s 2nd, or Rep. Kendra Horn in Oklahoma’s 5th, or Rep. Anthony Brindisi in New York’s 22nd, or Rep. Joe Cunningham in South Carolina’s 1st.

Republicans argue that now that these lawmakers have records to their names, they’re easier to pin down as traditional Democrats. But these incumbents have also raised millions of dollars to try to withstand those attacks. Leading up to Election Day, some Republican strategists started to sound the alarm that they may lose seats rather than gain them. “Our goal is single-digit losses,” one House Republican strategist told National Journal.

How do the suburbs vote?

The suburbs are ground zero in the battle for political power. That’s true in the presidential and Senate races, but especially in the House.

Democrats say they are seeing even more suburban districts across the nation become more competitive in states like Texas, Ohio and Georgia as President Trump threatens to be a liability for vulnerable Republicans. Polls suggest that more moderate GOP voters who gave Trump and his party a chance in 2016 just don’t seem to be willing to do that again in 2020.

A race like Georgia’s 7th, an open seat, is a good example. The conservative-leaning district in greater Atlanta is no longer majority-White. It voted for Trump in 2016, then a Democrat nearly won it in 2018. This time, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux is facing Republican Marine veteran and physician Rich McCormick.

When will we know results?

Like the presidential race, it could take days or maybe weeks to fully count results from House races, as poll workers balance what looks like record-breaking turnout in early voting with day-of votes and mailed ballots.

Which races are good indicators of what's happening?

Any of our top 10 races are. But here’s another one just outside the top 10 that Democrats are watching closely: Virginia’s 5th District.

It’s an open seat in a district encompassing vast sections of rural Virginia, and it became more competitive for Democrats after the Republican incumbent lost his primary to conservative challenger Bob Good, largely over a fight about same-sex marriage. Meanwhile, Democrat Cameron Webb is raising millions and running a smart campaign. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) recently told reporters that if Democrats win here, it would be a sign of a blue wave.

