Resolving the immigration issue was among the last daunting challenges to finishing up the draft of Biden’s package. Biden had set aside $100 billion to fund the immigration changes, which bolsters the overall package from $1.75 trillion to $1.85 trillion — though that could slip if the provision is accepted by the Senate. Lawmakers plan to make their case to Senate parliamentarian in coming days, hopeful the changes will pass muster under Senate rules, those involved said.