House Republicans plan to strip Rep. Justin Amash of his single committee assignment as soon as this week, three senior Republican officials said Monday — a move that follows the Michigan conservative’s decision to leave the GOP.

House Republicans are privately deliberating on a plan to replace Amash on the House Oversight Committee, where he has occasionally voted with Democrats investigating the president. Senior Republican officials argue that Amash automatically left the GOP conference Thursday when he became an independent — and therefore will automatically be removed from GOP representation on any panels.

The officials say a vote of the full GOP conference is probably, though internal discussions over the technicalities are ongoing. A core group of senior GOP lawmakers, known as the House Republican Steering Committee, is expected to meet in the coming days to put a new lawmaker on the Oversight panel. The GOP conference would have to ratify the move eventually.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal deliberations.

The rare retaliatory action comes just days after Amash, a libertarian, declared in a Washington Post op-ed that he was leaving the Republican Party to become an independent, decrying a two-party system he says demands blind loyalty over the common good. Just weeks before, Amash had accused President Trump of impeachable acts related to possible obstruction of justice outlined in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Enough is enough,” Amash said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “We’ve had it with these two parties trying to ram their partisan nonsense down our throats.”

[Amash doesn’t rule out 2020 bid, potentially complicating Trump’s path to reelection]

The turn of events is not altogether surprising. While Republican leaders annoyed with Amash after his impeachment tweets in May restrained themselves from taking any retaliatory action, they argue that real consequences for him are in order after he left their ranks.

Still, the move would contrast with actions by the Democratic Party, which has allowed two independents — Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Angus King (Maine) — to caucus with its ranks and hold committee assignments.

Amash appeared to expect the move. He told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that he anticipated he “may be kicked off” his committee — and that he was totally fine with that decision.

“That's okay. I understand the consequences of doing what I'm doing,” Amash said. “At the end of the day, though, I have done this for several years. I have worked within the Republican Party. I have tried to make changes from within. My colleagues have tried to make changes from within. It hasn't worked. It’s not working for anyone.”

Some Republicans worry that the GOP’s actions against Amash could engender sympathy and turn him into a martyr for the anti-Trump cause, emboldening conservatives who have had enough of the president ignoring Congress or embracing tariffs or other positions traditionally rejected by the party. The president, however, remains extremely popular with the GOP base.

[Justin Amash, tea party star, earns primary challenge for backing impeachment]

The real test for Amash, however, will come at the ballot box. Amash has not ruled out running for president against Trump as an independent. But for now he says he is focused on his reelection to the House.

Amash, however, will have an uphill primary battle against another Republican — and Trump allies, including the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., have said they will campaign against him.

If ousted, Amash will joins the ranks of a small handful of Republicans who have lost their committee posts over the past year. Republicans removed Rep. Steve King (Iowa) from his committee posts for racist remarks. Two other Republicans — Reps. Duncan D. Hunter (Calif.) and Chris Collins (N.Y.) — voluntarily stepped down from their panels after they were indicted in separate cases.