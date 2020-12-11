The Texas lawsuit asks the court to dismiss the results in four swing states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia — that President-elect Joe Biden won, an effort that President Trump is publicly championing.

The GOP response underscores the party’s loyalty to the lame-duck president and Republicans’ fear of drawing his wrath and that of his supporters ahead of midterm elections in 2022.

Asked why he didn’t sign the brief initially, McCarthy’s office forwarded a clip of the congressman from a Thursday news conference in which he said, “the president has a right for every legal challenge to be heard, and he has a right to go the Supreme Court with it.”

Biden won the election with 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232, and he leads the national popular vote by more than 7 million. Trump, who has refused to concede, has repeatedly pushed baseless claims and outright falsehoods, insisting the election was rigged.

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the election, and last week Attorney General William P. Barr said the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden’s victory.

The signatories on the amicus brief claim that the election “has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities.”

The signatories urged the court to “provide an objective review of these anomalies and to determine for the people if indeed the Constitution has been followed and the rule of law maintained.”

In the lawsuit, Texas is seeking to sue the four states — all swing states Trump won in 2016 and Biden carried in 2020 — to void the election results, which it said were tainted. It is unknown when the justices will decide whether to accept the case, which seeks to take advantage of the allowance that lawsuits between states may be filed directly at the Supreme Court.

But the targeted states said Thursday that any claims in the filings have already been examined by lower courts and dismissed.

Several other House GOP leaders were already among those supporting the lawsuit, which a large number of legal scholars have said is meritless and based on unfounded claims. They include Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Notably Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, did not sign the brief.

Other names of note added Friday include Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), brother of Vice President Pence; and Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), a former Democrat who switched parties amid the fallout of Trump’s impeachment last year.

Johnson, head of the conservative Republican Study Committee, spearheaded the effort to round up support on Capitol Hill. Johnson emailed all House Republicans on Wednesday to solicit signatures for the long-shot Texas case after Trump called. The congressman told his colleagues that the president “will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review.”

Johnson claimed that even more of the House GOP members would have signed onto the brief if there had been more time to collect signatures.

A handful of Republicans on Thursday spoke out against the effort. Among them was Rep. Chip Roy (Tex.), who said on Twitter that the case “represents a dangerous violation of federalism” and “sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states.”

“I cannot support an effort that will almost certainly fail on grounds of standing and is inconsistent with my beliefs about protecting Texas sovereignty from the meddling of other states,” Roy said.