House Republicans kicked off their policy retreat with a full embrace of President Trump on Thursday, converging on a city the president called a “rodent-infested mess” to defend him from possible impeachment and credit him for recent special election wins.

Republicans opened the three-day huddle here in Charm City by introducing and crowing about their new colleague, Rep.-Elect Dan Bishop, the North Carolina state lawmaker who narrowly won a special election in a strong GOP district. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) praised Trump for helping pull Bishop across the finish line, papering over the GOP’s suburban problem and predicting that his party could retake the majority in 2020.

McCarthy seemed just as giddy about talking about House Democrats, whose messaging on impeachment has been scattershot and has created confusion in their ranks this week. In a rare sign of unity, McCarthy stood next to his old nemesis, House Freedom Caucus founder Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). The two men took turns assailing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.).

“The Republicans have never been more united,” McCarthy said, suggesting that Trump is the most popular GOP president ever among Republican voters. “Not even Ronald Reagan had as much support within the party as President Trump!”

Trump was scheduled to speak inside the hotel ballroom Thursday evening, followed by addresses Friday from Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

McCarthy even defended Trump’s recent tweets calling Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and “the Worst in the USA.” The minority leader tried to suggest that Trump’s remark about this black-majority city was merely expressions of concern for a struggling urban area.

“I think the president coming here symbolizes that, yes, he cares about Baltimore, he cares about the people that live in Baltimore and he does not accept that you have to stay in poverty,” McCarthy said.

Outside the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, where Republicans rented most of the rooms, protesters were having none of that. They picketed Trump’s presence in their city, registering their discontent with signs and a giant inflatable rat with a Trump-like head.

Authorities cordoned off the hotel several blocks in every direction, keeping protesters far from the lawmakers. But protesters lined the streets from which Trump’s motorcade was likely to enter the area.

[Trump maligned Baltimore. Residents welcomed his visit with protests.]

The GOP retreat comes just two days after Bishop defeated Democrat Dan McCready by 2 percentage points in a district Trump won by a 12 percentage points in 2016 and the GOP has held for decades. But rather than hold up the results as a warning, McCarthy bragged about them and offered a rosy spin.

In fact, the top political goal of the retreat is to convince Republicans, who have suffered an unusually high number of retirements recently, that they can flip the House in November 2020. That’s why leaders flew Bishop in from North Carolina even before he was officially sworn into office.

McCarthy noted that in the invalidated 2018 race McCready only lost by 905 votes, a margin that Bishop grew to almost 4,000 votes — but, again, Republicans here gave most of the credit to Trump, who held a rally on the eve of the election.

“The president made a considerable difference in this race coming in, when you watch the turnout, you watch the movement in numbers, just a week away from what they ended up on Election Day,” McCarthy said.

Trump and Republicans have faced criticism for doing little to rein in spending, including during the two years they controlled all levers of government. On Thursday, the Treasury Department said the federal deficit topped $200 billion in August, bringing the total deficit for the year to more than $1 trillion.

McCarthy said that if Republicans retake the House majority, the “first thing we would do is make sure our debt is taken care of. This is continuing to grow.”

McCarthy was just as happy to talk about Democrats’ efforts to impeach the president. Foreshadowing a GOP election strategy, McCarthy accused Nadler of deciding to try to oust Trump well before he became chairman. He also taunted Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), suggesting the two top leaders have no control over an increasingly liberal caucus.

“Tell me how the Democrats are going to go back and ask for reelection on what they achieved,” McCarthy said. “All they achieved are investigations that have gone nowhere.”

Bishop offered a similar assessment in his first comments to Capitol Hill reporters: “What I heard more than anything else from voters as I passed them in the district . is that what the Social Democratic Party is articulating not only stuns them, it frightens them — not only on the subject of being consumed with the idea of destroying this president … but also their policy proposals, which are outlandish.”

Flanking McCarthy were Jordan, who battled with him on a regular basis when they held the majority, and Rep. Douglas A. Collins (Ga.), the top Republican on the Judiciary panel — Trump’s two top-line of defenders against Democratic investigations.

Jordan poked fun at the majority’s inability to decide whether their probe of Trump constituted official impeachment proceedings. “Is it an impeachment? Is it not an impeachment? Is an investigation? Is it an inquiry?” asked Jordan.

“They’ve got to come up with some way to go after this president because they're bound and determined to do it — even though the country knows it's not warranted, even though they know we shouldn't do it, even though the country in every single poll says don't do it,” he said.

Collins agreed, arguing that eight months of Democratic investigations have turned up “nothing except smoke and mirrors.”

“A dog and pony show [where] the dog and pony have left,” he said.

