“These last few years have been some of the most rewarding moments of my life, but also some of the most challenging,” Murphy said in a video announcing her decision. “Public service is not without personal sacrifice. And as a mom of two young children, my time away from them has been hard.”
In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) thanked Murphy for her service, praising her for her work on national security, financial security and gun control.
“Congresswoman Murphy’s patriotic leadership as a former national defense expert and on the House Armed Services Committee — where she serves as Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations — has helped strengthened America’s security,” Pelosi said. “[Her] national security leadership has made her a valued member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack.”
Murphy becomes the 21st House Democrat to announce that they will not be running for reelection in 2022. She said her decision was not influenced by any fears that she may not fare well in a 2022 bid. Murphy has handily won reelection since first being elected to Congress in 2016 after a surprising upset of 12-term Republican Rep. John L. Mica.
Florida hasn’t finalized its redrawn congressional map, so it is unclear whether redistricting would have affected Murphy’s chances in 2022. Florida Republicans were expected to target her seat in the upcoming election.
Murphy is one of three co-chairs of the Blue Dog Coalition, the 19-member Democratic group focused on fiscal conservatism; a member of the House Democrats whip team; and a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Ways and Means Committee. Previously, she had served on the Small Business Committee.
Most recently, Murphy helped shepherd President Biden’s social safety net and climate agenda through the House.
Murphy, 43, is the first woman of color to lead the Democratic Blue Dog Coalition and the first woman to lead the Future Forum, a group representing the youngest House Democrats. She also sits on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.
In her announcement, Murphy said she is “most proud” that she was “consistently named one of the most bipartisan and effective Members of Congress.”
“From day one, I have always put people over politics,” she said.
During her time in Congress, Murphy advocated for stronger gun-control laws. She announced her candidacy just two weeks after the 2016 shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, which left 49 dead. She also led bipartisan efforts to fund environmental research and preservation.
Murphy said she plans on finding ways to remain active in public service and will continue her work as chair of the Florida Democratic Party’s Democracy and Voter Protection Program.
“I still strongly believe in a citizen Congress, where ordinary citizens run for office in search of duty and service, not in search of a career. And I never intended my time in Congress to become a career,” she said in her video announcement.