“A bust of Chief Justice Taney should not be displayed in a place of honor in our nation’s Capitol,” Hoyer said in a statement when he and Trone introduced the legislation. “In Maryland we made the decision to remove a statue of Taney from the State House grounds, reflecting his shameful contribution to the evil system of slavery and its defense, and we ought to do the same here.”

In 1857, Taney penned the majority decision in the case of Dred Scott, a black man born into slavery who used the courts to demand his freedom. Taney’s ruling, which defended slavery and declared that black people could never become U.S. citizens, came to be viewed as one of the worst Supreme Court decisions in U.S. history.

Taney wrote that at the time of the Constitution’s ratification, black people “had for more than a century before been regarded as beings of an inferior order and altogether unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations; and so far inferior that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect; and that the Negro might justly and lawfully be reduced to slavery for his benefit.”

A statue of Taney stood outside the Maryland State House in Annapolis until August 2017, when the State House Trust board voted to have it removed in the wake of the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Hoyer’s announcement Wednesday comes amid a broader push by Democrats to remove statues, portraits and other art in the U.S. Capitol honoring Confederate leaders and other controversial figures, at a time of national reckoning over systemic racism prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last month ordered the removal from the Capitol of the portraits of four of her predecessors who served in the Confederacy, saying that “we must lead by example.” Pelosi in recent weeks has also renewed a years-long quest to remove the remaining Confederate statues from the Capitol.

“Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals,” she wrote in a letter last month to colleagues who co-chair the Joint Committee on the Library. “Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed.”

