Turner has emphasized Buzbee’s past support for Trump while ignoring most of his other challengers in the nonpartisan mayoral race.

Buzbee has pushed back on the Trump comparisons while accusing Turner of allowing violent crime to rise and failing to protect the city from the next big hurricane. Turner has denied those accusations.

Turner needs more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

