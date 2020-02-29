The Department of Homeland Security led the response. A Government Accountability Office report released at a hearing Thursday said DHS and its agencies “have identified various deficiencies” in their equal employment opportunity programs, “but lack policies and procedures for developing action plans” to address them.

AD

AD

DHS is not by itself. GAO documented similar problems in at least three other agencies just in February.

Deficiencies can be deadly.

“Confusion, miscommunication and distrust in emergency situations can lead to unnecessary loss of life,” said Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.), chairwoman of a House Homeland Security subcommittee.

“Unfortunately, we saw this play out in the delayed disaster assistance in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria due to an insufficient number of bilingual employees. FEMA’s lack of Spanish-speaking employees caused problems throughout the disaster response and contributed to delays in getting assistance to people who needed it most.”

AD

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is a DHS component.

Torres Small complained that DHS “struggles to ensure its most crucial mission areas incorporate the views of traditionally underserved populations in areas like emergency management, border security and domestic terrorism prevention.”

AD

A 2018 Rand Corporation study on the Coast Guard, a DHS agency, found women resign “at much higher rates than men,” she said. “The study noted that this was due in part to gender bias and a belief that women had to work twice as hard to prove themselves as men and were not given the same advancement opportunities.”

Currently, women hold just 25 percent of DHS law enforcement positions, Torres Small said.

AD

The National Treasury Employees Union is working with DHS to attract and retain female Customs and Border Protection officers. “One way to do that is by respecting your employees, engaging with them on workplace issues and protecting their right to report harassment and discrimination without fear of retaliation,” said Tony Reardon, the union’s president.

Full committee chairman Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) warned against being fooled by strong agencywide diversity numbers that hide poor representation at the higher levels.

AD

“It’s simply not enough to hire diverse candidates at lower pay grades…,” his statement said. “Currently, leadership positions at DHS are still predominantly filled by white men, even in components that have a diverse workforce overall. The Transportation Security Administration, for example, has a workforce composed of 55 percent racial minorities, yet only 21 percent of senior leadership positions are filled by minorities.”

AD

The lack of a robust diversity effort also can hit the agency in its pocketbook and hinder workforce engagement, Yvonne Jones, GAO’s strategic issues director, told the panel. “The challenges DHS has faced in fully implementing effective EEO programs,” she said, “may result in widespread negative consequences, such as monetary expenses borne by the agency due to workplace disputes and decreased morale.”

The department’s personnel boss, however, has a more positive view.

AD

“DHS is one of the most ethnically and racially diverse agencies across the federal government, far surpassing government wide workforce diversity percentages,” said Angela Bailey, the chief human capital officer.

AD

The department has the largest portion of Hispanics in the federal workforce — 22 percent compared with under 9 percent overall in the federal government, according to data she presented to the committee.

GAO revealed problems with diversity in other recent agency reports:

●At the State Department, the portion of African Americans in the workforce dropped from 17 percent to 15 percent during 2002 to 2018. “Controlling for factors such as education, years of service, and occupation, racial or ethnic minorities in the Civil Service had lower rates and odds of promotion than whites at each rank from early career through senior management,” GAO found.

AD

AD

●At the Federal Air Marshal Service, GAO blamed “a loss of management focus” for not fully implementing diversity efforts. Each field office was charged with developing a diversity action plan in 2012, but “as of July 2019, none of the field offices had a diversity action plan in place.”

●At the Federal Aviation Administration, officials established a committee to explore ways to diversify its workforce, GAO reported. But it “does not routinely analyze, collect, or coordinate with other stakeholders on certain data related to workforce development …” so the agency “is not currently positioned to understand whether its efforts are optimally targeted or effective.”

Everett Kelley, national secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Government Employees, welcomed GAO’s look at diversity, while criticizing a recent Trump administration EEOC proposal that would prohibit union representatives from assisting federal employees during work time with bias complaints. “That sends a clear message about how seriously this administration takes discrimination in the workplace,” he said by email.

AD

AD

“The new rule would be a huge obstacle for employees who want to come forward to expose discrimination,” Kelley added. “It is clear that GAO’s recommendations for eliminating equal employment opportunity barriers across DHS won’t be realized if the administration’s effort to undermine the EEO complaint process prevails.”